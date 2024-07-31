The Script are bringing their world tour to Australia next year.

Next January and February, The Irish pop-rock icons will travel around the country as part of their ‘Satellites World Tour’, performing in Wollongong and Sydney as well as A Day on the Green shows in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, and West Australia (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 9th at 12pm local time. The AAMI customer and A Day on the Green members pre-sales both begin on Tuesday, August 6th at 10am local time.

This will be the Dublin band’s first Australian shows in almost three years, and their first-ever A Day on the Green shows. They’ll be joined at their A Day on the Green shows by special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors, and Lotte Gallagher.

“Australia always holds a special place in our touring hearts, so we can’t wait to come back early 2025 to play the hits and new songs from our forthcoming new album, Satellites,” the band share.

Satellites drops on Friday, August 16th, and will be The Scripts’ first studio album since the passing of beloved bandmate Mark Sheehan.

The Script 2025 Australian Tour

AAMI customer pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 6th (10am local time)

A Day on the Green members pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 6th (10am local time)

General sale begins Friday, August 9th (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via adayonthegreen.com.au or frontiertouring.com

Saturday, January 25th (A Day on the Green)

Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

With Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors & Lotte Gallagher

Sunday, January 26th (A Day on the Green)

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

With Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors & Lotte Gallagher

Tuesday, January 28th

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday, January 30th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

With X Ambassadors

Saturday, February 1st (A Day on the Green)

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

With Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors & Lotte Gallagher

Sunday, February 2nd (A Day on the Green)

Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA

With Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors & Lotte Gallagher

Wednesday, February 5th (A Day on the Green)

Burswood Park, Perth, WA

With Calum Scott, Montaigne & X Ambassadors