As Bluesfest 2023 edges closer, the festival has announced an extended tour for The Soul Rebels.

The first artists for Bluesfest 2023 were announced back in September, featuring a strong mix of international stars and local festival favourites. The 40-strong list included Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many, many more.

A further six names were then added to the lineup, including Counting Crows (Easter Saturday), Vintage Trouble (Good Friday and Easter Saturday), and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and St Paul & the Broken Bones (both performing on opening night and Good Friday).

And it’s now been confirmed that The Soul Rebels will bring their friends GZA from Wu-Tang Clan and Talib Kweli to Sydney and Brisbane. They’re on an exciting double bill with multi-Grammy winner Robert Glasper.

You can check out the full dates and ticket information for The Soul Rebels shows below. The rest of the Bluesfest 2023 lineup can also be found here.