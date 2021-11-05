The Strokes will play a slew of East Coast sideshows in support of their forthcoming Australian appearance at Splendour in the Grass.

The indie-rock icons will play their first Australian headline dates in a decade when they head to Australia in July for Splendour In The Grass. Taking to Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Tuesday, July 26th, and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Thursday, July 28th.

The band will tear through seminal cuts from their 20-year, six-album catalogue, in a performance that will see them debut songs from their 2020 Grammy Award-winning rock album, The New Abnormal.

The Strokes have enlisted the likes of beloved pub rockers The Chats and Sydney’s The Lazy Eyes to support both performances.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Tuesday, November 9th at 9am. You can score presale tickets from 12pm, Monday, November 8th. Find all the relevant information below.

The Strokes Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, July 28th, 2022

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale from 9am local time, Tuesday, November 9th

Secret Sounds pre-sale begins 12pm local time, Monday, November 8th

