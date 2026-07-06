The Strokes are being celebrated at an exclusive photography exhibition in Sydney.

Behind The Gallery and Marshall will present ‘The Strokes: Is This It — 25th Anniversary’, a one-night-only exhibition marking 25 years since the release of one of the most seminal albums in rock history.

Fans can check out the exhibition at 1/52-54 Stanley Street, Darlinghurst, on Wednesday, July 22nd.

RSVP information for the event, which is open from 5:30-8:30pm, can be found here.

The exhibition features work by renowned photographers Cody Smyth and Colin Lane, with the latter shooting the iconic Is This It album cover.

“In January 2001 I got an assignment to shoot some band called The Strokes — I’d never heard of them, I was just happy to be shooting for The Face,” Lane recalls. “We had a few beers at my apartment, then ended up on the roof of the Lincoln Building, 57 floors up, the Empire State Building lighting up behind them, it was just perfect.

“To this day I’m convinced that slightly illegal excursion is why they asked me to shoot the press photos for ‘Is This It’. I’m so happy to be sharing this exhibition with my friend Cody Smyth, who got there before me! Between the two of us we probably have 90% of the best stuff ever shot on The Strokes. Long live The Strokes.”

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Smyth, meanwhile, photographed the band from the beginning as a high school friend, capturing intimate, unguarded moments no outside photographer could access. His work was later compiled in ‘The First Ten Years’, the definitive photographic record of the band’s formative years.

“Youth is a hell of a thing. The invincibility and possibilities that we only wish as adults we could recapture. The city felt like it was ours and we thought it would be forever — a testament to how friends can survive NYC, youth, life, art and rock ‘n’ roll,” Smyth says.

The forthcoming exhibition will be brought to life through immersive sound, with Marshall’s Bromley party speakers filling the space with, of course, Is This It, accompanied by on-board dynamic lighting effects that move with the music. Complementing the experience, Marshall’s newly launched Homeline IV collection, featuring the next-generation Acton IV and Stanmore IV speakers, will be showcased.

Stephen Dallimore, Creative Director of Behind The Gallery, adds: “Twenty-five years on, ‘Is This It’ still sounds like nothing else, and these photographs capture exactly why.

“Cody and Colin between them have documented The Strokes more completely than anyone, and bringing their work together in one room, for one night, feels like the right way to mark this anniversary.”

If all of this isn’t enticing enough, all attendees will be entered into a prize draw to win a signed print of The Strokes and Marshall Stanmore IV speaker. Places are strictly limited.