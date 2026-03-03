Alt-rock legends The Superjesus are taking their seminal second album Jet Age on tour for its 25th anniversary.

Playing the record in full, as well as a selection of their other greatest hits, The Superjesus will kick off the tour on June 5th at the Triffid in Brisbane, before shows at Coolangatta Hotel on the Gold Coast, St Kilda’s Prince Bandroom, Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal, the River in Margaret River, Fremantle’s Freo.Social, Adelaide’s the Gov, The Entrance Leagues Club on the Central Coast, and Marrickville’s Factory Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now here.

Jet Age came at a pivotal moment for the band in 2000. Following the release of their breakthrough debut album Sumo in 1998, the band were shot into spotlight – playing packed out crowds at the Big Day Out, touring relentlessly at home and overseas, and even picking up a few ARIAs along the way.

All the strain and pressure put on the band eventually led to some internal turmoil, with founding guitarist Chris Tennent leaving the band and Tim Henwood taking his place.

“We felt so much pressure going in to make Jet Age because of the success of Sumo and the departure of our founding member, guitarist Chris Tennent. We needed to prove to ourselves that we could stand on our own two feet without him,” vocalist Sarah McLeod said.

“As he was my writing partner I was terrified the magic pathway to creativity would be broken, but it was not broken at all, it was actually strengthened by fresh collaborations with new guitarist Tim Henwood.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The eventual album debuted a new refined, mature sound for the band, and featured some of the biggest hits in their catalogue, including “Gravity”, “Secret Agent Man”, “Enough To Know”, and “Second Sun”.

Jet Age went on to peak at No. 5 on the ARIA Albums chart in Australia, and was certified Platinum in 2002 – with single “Gravity” currently sitting on over 19 million streams alone.

The anniversary tour will mark one of the first times playing through the full tracklist for recent band additions Cam Blockland (guitar) and Ben Todd (Drums) – both of whom are keen to dig into the albums deeper cuts.

Joining The Superjesus on all dates will be Sydney’s The Art, and New Zealand’s The After.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

THE SUPERJESUS JET AGE 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Friday, June 5th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, June 6th

Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, June 12th

The Prince Bandroom, St Kilda VIC

Saturday, June 13th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Thursday, June 18th

The River, Margaret River WA

Friday, June 19th

Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Saturday, June 20th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, June 26th

The Entrance Leagues Club, Central Coast NSW

Saturday, June 27th

The Factory Theatre, Marrickville NSW