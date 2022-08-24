If you’re a fan of surf rockers The Terrys, it’s a big day for you: the band have announced their debut album, national tour, and released their latest single all in one go.

Titled True Colour, the album is set for release on October 7th via Domestic La La. Recorded with Jack Nigro (Skegss, DMA’S, Middle Kids), the album’s set to capture The Terrys at their free-flowing, infectious, and vibrant best.

“It feels crazy just to be saying that today we announce our debut album,” the band says. So much has gone into this album, blood, sweat, tears and froth.

“We’re so excited to get the record out and tour it with everyone. We want to thank each and every one of you who wake up in the morning and crank the tezzas, who come to our shows, who slide into our DMs, who buy our tee shirts and make all of this possible. Without you guys True Colour would have never have happened.”

To celebrate the release of True Colour, The Terrys will tour Australia throughout October and November (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 26th at 9am AEST. Pre-sale is now open if you pre-save the album here.

In the meantime, fans can listen to new single ‘Situation 99’, which comes accompanied by a psychedelic music video (watch below).

The Terrys’ ‘Situation 99’ is out now.

The Terrys 2022 Australian Album Tour

Saturday, October 22nd

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, October 28th

Jive Bar, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, October 29th

Milk Bar, Perth, WA

Tuesday, November 4th

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday, November 5th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 18th

Altar Bar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, November 19th

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC