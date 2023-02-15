With just one week to go until they drop physical copies of their debut album, The Terrys have released a lively music video for ‘All Good’.

The clip, directed by Tas Wilson (Ruby Fields, Adam Newling), captures the fun and free-spirited nature of the surf rockers, showing them back at their favourite stomping ground – the skatepark.

“Kiama is where Jacob and I grew up and god it was such a wholesome and fun experience! Being able to make such a sick video clip at the skatepark we learnt to skate in with some of the OG older lads who we’ve been skating with since brought back a lot of nostalgia for us!” the band’s Lukas Andersson says.

“The boys basically wanted to make a skate part for the new music video. It made the production pretty straightforward. It meant just going to the skatey, getting clips and hanging, which we were all psyched on. Fender sent some gats for the purpose of demoing too, which was mental,” Wilson adds.

‘All Good’ features on True Colour, The Terrys’ debut album set for physical release on Friday, February 24th (pre-save/pre-order here).

To celebrate the album’s digital release earlier in 2022, Tone Deaf got the band – who impressed last year with their ‘In My Room’ session for Rolling Stone AU/NZ – to take us through True Colour track by track, and they didn’t leave out any details.

On ‘All Good’, they revealed the track was “a sweet little reminder for everyone that you don’t have to try too hard.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Life is a weird little wacky thing and something you should remember is that it’s going to be all good. Sometimes it feels like it’s not but it’s going to be all good, and that’s literally pretty much the only lyric in the whole song. I feel like that’s all the song needed.”

To celebrate the physical release of True Colour, the band will be hitting the road for a series of $5 shows in a bid to earn the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart. Every $5 ticket purchases includes a digital download of the release, including a previously unreleased single.

Next month will also see The Terrys support U.S. garage punk favourites FIDLAR on their Australian tour. More touring information is available here.