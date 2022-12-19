Adam Newling is beginning the new year in style with an Australian tour.

The indie singer-songwriter will be journey along the East Coast this summer in support of his barnstorming new single ‘Barmy’.

Beginning in Thirroul on Saturday, January 7th, Newling will then visit Maitland, Newcastle, Cronulla, Gold Coast and Brunswick Heads throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below).

Newling will be ably supported by different artists at each stop: MFV and Tawny Port (the band, not the wine) in Thirroul; William John Jr. and Georgie Winchester in Maitland; teddie and Liquid Zoo in Newcastle; Ellen Soffe in Cronulla and Bec Sandridge and TOMCD in both Gold Coast and Brunswick Heads.

And in a nice turn of events, Newling’s tour kicks off at Thirroul’s Wombarra Bowling Club, which just so happens to be on the same Lawrence Hargrave Dr that he references in the ‘Barmy’ lyrics.

‘Barmy’, released earlier this month, was written after Newling returned home from recording Ruby Fields’ debut album, been doin’ it for a bit. With the pandemic at its suffocating peak, he had “well and truly sunk into the lockdown blues.”

“I had just gotten a dog who, at the time, was a nightmare, but on this particular night everything was at peace, Newling said about the track. “The air was still, the house was quiet, and I could hear the highway humming.”

Featuring an infectious lead guitar line and an acoustic shuffle, Newling’s typically raspy voice – like a bracingly Aussie version of The Pogues’ irrepressible Shane MacGowan – sings of the contentment and escapism of a warm, still night; “a perfect moment in time,” as the musician put it.

‘Barmy’ is Newling’s first release since April’s well-received Half Cut and Dangerous EP, which featured key contributions from Ruby Fields and Skegss‘ Benny Reed.

If you can’t make any of Newling’s single launch shows, you’ll also be able to catch him on the summer festival circuit, with the singer-songwriter set to perform at Laneway 2023 alongside star names like Phoebe Bridgers and Fontaines D.C..

Adam Newling 2023 ‘Barmy’ Tour

Further information available via adamnewling.com

Saturday, January 7th*

Wombarra Bowling Club, Thirroul, NSW

Tickets: Oztix

Wednesday, January 11th**

The Junkyard, Maitland, NSW

Tickets: Humanitix

Friday, January 13th***

The Cambridge, Newcastle, NSW

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, January 14th^

The Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, January 26th^^

Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, January 28th^^

Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, NSW

Tickets: Brunswick Picture House

*supported by MFV and Tawny Port

**supported by William John Jr. and Georgie Winchester

***supported by teddie and Liquid Zoo

^supported by Ellen Soffe

^^supported by Bec Sandridge and TOMCD