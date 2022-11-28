The Teskey Brothers have announced that two of their members, Brendon Love and Liam Gough, will be departing the Australian band.

The Aria Award-winning blues-rock act was made up of four members, Josh Teskey (vocals and guitar) and Sam Teskey (lead guitar), Brendon Love (bass guitar) and Liam Gough (drums).

The band made the announcement on Instagram, but assured fans that The Teskey Brothers will continue with just Josh and Sam.

“Today we’re sharing the news that Brendon Love and Liam Gough are departing as members of The Teskey Brothers. It has been an honour to work with these guys over the years. As rhythm section they have been the backbone of the band, holding down a tight groove and helping to shape our sound. We want to sincerely thank them for their commitment through all of this crazy rollercoaster ride,” They wrote on Instagram.

The statement continued, “This year we decided bring it back to where it all began just the two of us brothers making the music we love, more to come on that soon.

“In the meantime we look forward to closing out this chapter with Liam and Brendon this Sunday in Melbourne at Palace Foreshore. We hope you can come along and toast to them with us.”

Brendon shared an emotional post to Instagram celebrating the band and announcing his departure, and that leaving the band wasn’t his choice.

“For now I am grieving the loss of something truely special. Out of respect for the amazing journey we have had together, and a few other reasons, I will not comment further. It has to be said however, that it was not my choice to abandon my childhood dreams by leaving this group,” he wrote.

Brendon added, “I wish it could have been different. It is a sad reality that these types of things happen consistently within the music industry. A band is a truely unique and special thing. ”

