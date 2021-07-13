The Teskey Brothers’ Sam Teskey has kicked off his solo career by releasing his debut single and announcing his upcoming album.

The song ‘Love’, which has premiered alongside a simple yet stunning lyric video, will serve as the opening track from the forthcoming record Cycles.

A reprise of the track, titled ‘Then Love Returns’, is then set to close the album.

In a statement, Teskey explained that the reprise represents the concept of the album.

“It just loops around in that sense. It could be a life cycle. Or a year. Or a day. At the start you can see the sunrise and then it goes all the way around and you’re seeing the same sunrise. The whole movement of a cycle,” he said.

He continued: “A big point of this album is for people to create their own journey and their own story with it.”

“There’s lots of things that I can explore and think about and say about the record, but I really want to leave the experience up to the listener. To see what comes to them. It feels really nice to put the creativity back in the listeners’ hands.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Following the release of Cycles on Friday, October 8th, Teskey will be hitting the road for his first headline nationwide tour.

The tour will kick off in Brisbane on the same day as the album release, and will also include shows in Sydney, Adelaide, Castlemaine and Teskey’s hometown Melbourne.

Sam Teskey

‘Cycles’ National Tour

Pre-sale begins Thursday, July 15th

Tickets on sale Friday, July 16th

Friday, October 8th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, October 9th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, October 16th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, October 22nd

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, October 23rd

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Corner Hotel

For more on this topic, head over to the Live Music Observer.

Check out ‘Love’ by Sam Teskey: