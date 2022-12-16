Pollstar has recently released data on the top grossing music festivals around the world, here are the top three in Australia.

Australia is home to some of the world’s most popular and highest-grossing music festivals, and these events attract thousands of music fans from all over the globe. According to data from Pollstar, a leading concert industry publication, the top three-grossing music festivals in Australia rank globally at number 8, Bluesfest; number 15, Queensland’s CMC Rocks; and number 18, Moyston’s Pitch Music & Arts Festival.

Bluesfest: Bluesfest is an annual music festival that takes place in the town of Byron Bay in New South Wales. It is the world’s eighth-highest-grossing music festival and attracts a large number of music fans from all over the world. The festival features a diverse lineup of local and international artists and has previously featured acts such as Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and Jack White. In addition to the music, the festival also offers a range of activities and experiences for attendees, including food and beverage stalls, art installations, and workshops. “We are so pleased to be number eight (8) in Pollstar’s year-end Top Worldwide Top Festival Grosses, especially as Bluesfest 2022 featured primarily Australian artists such as Midnight Oil, Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, Crowded House and the Cat Empire and top New Zealand artists such as Fat Freddy’s Drop, L.A.B and Six 60 with just a sprinkling of internationals,” Said Bluesfest boss Peter Noble OAM in a press statement. CMC Rocks: This Queensland music festive ranked number 15 internationally, and number 2 Down Under. The festival has a reputation for attracting some of the biggest names in the country music industry and has previously featured a range of talented artists. Some of the notable artists who have performed at CMC Queensland in the past include Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Florida Georgia Line. The festival has also featured performances by up-and-coming artists such as Morgan Evans, Maren Morris, and Old Dominion. Pitch Music and Arts Festival: Moyston’s own music festival ranked number 18 globally according to Pollstar data. Pitch is known for bringing in prominent DJs and artists across the spectrum of EDM music. Some of the notable artists who have performed at Pitch Music and Arts Festival in the past include Richie Hawtin, Carl Cox, and Nina Kraviz. The festival has also featured performances by up-and-coming artists such as Peggy Gou, Mall Grab, and Charlotte de Witte.

These festivals offer a diverse range of music and experiences for attendees, and attract thousands of music fans from all over the world. If you are a music fan looking for an exciting and memorable festival experience in Australia, then these festivals are definitely worth checking out.