The Used have added extra and final shows to their 25th anniversary Australian tour.

The band that soundtracked countless teenage angst-ridden moments are celebrating their quarter-century milestone with an absolutely bonkers tour that’ll see them playing their first three albums in full across five Australian cities.

That’s right – three nights, three albums, zero chill.

Expect the full live treatment of their game-changing self-titled debut (2002), the heartbreak-laden In Love and Death (2004), and the raw, experimental Lies for the Liars (2007). These aren’t just records—they’re certified platinum and gold soundtracks that defined a generation of side fringes and teenage rebellion.

Drummer Dan Whitesides shared, “We can’t wait to play all of these songs from the first three albums, they mean so much to us as we know they do to so many people.”

Following the earlier announcement of second shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, as well as venue upgrades for Adelaide and Perth, The Used have today revealed a second and “definitely final” show in Melbourne.

Check out all of the tour dates below.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The special guests for the tour have also been revealed today, with Hands Like Houses and Hevenshe set to split support duties. The former will perform at the first round of Melbourne and Sydney shows and all Brisbane shows in August, while Hevenshe will appear at the second round of Melbourne and Sydney shows, as well as all Adelaide and Fremantle shows from late August through to early September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hevenshe (@hevenshe)