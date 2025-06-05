The Used have added extra and final shows to their 25th anniversary Australian tour

The band that soundtracked countless teenage angst-ridden moments are celebrating their quarter-century milestone with an absolutely bonkers tour that’ll see them playing their first three albums in full across five Australian cities.

That’s right – three nights, three albums, zero chill.

Expect the full live treatment of their game-changing self-titled debut (2002), the heartbreak-laden In Love and Death (2004), and the raw, experimental Lies for the Liars (2007). These aren’t just records—they’re certified platinum and gold soundtracks that defined a generation of side fringes and teenage rebellion.

Drummer Dan Whitesides shared, “We can’t wait to play all of these songs from the first three albums, they mean so much to us as we know they do to so many people.”

Following the earlier announcement of second shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, as well as venue upgrades for Adelaide and Perth, The Used have today revealed a second and “definitely final” show in Melbourne.

Check out all of the tour dates below.

The special guests for the tour have also been revealed today, with Hands Like Houses and Hevenshe set to split support duties. The former will perform at the first round of Melbourne and Sydney shows and all Brisbane shows in August, while Hevenshe will appear at the second round of Melbourne and Sydney shows, as well as all Adelaide and Fremantle shows from late August through to early September.

The Used 25th Anniversary Tour

With special guests Hands Like Houses & Hevenshe

THURSDAY 7 AUGUST – THE FORUM, MELBOURNE NEW SHOW ADDED
# playing Lies For The Liars
w/ special guest Hands Like Houses

SATURDAY 9 AUGUST – THE FORUM, MELBOURNE SOLD OUT
* playing Self Titled Record
w/ special guest Hands Like Houses

SUNDAY 10 AUGUST – THE FORUM, MELBOURNE SOLD OUT
^ playing In Love And Death
w/ special guest Hands Like Houses

TUESDAY 12 AUGUST – THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE SECOND & FINAL SHOW
^ playing In Love And Death
w/ special guest Hands Like Houses

WEDNESDAY 13 AUGUST – THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE SOLD OUT
* playing Self Titled Record
w/ special guest Hands Like Houses

THURSDAY 14 AUGUST – THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE SOLD OUT
^ playing In Love And Death
w/ special guest Hands Like Houses

SATURDAY 16 AUGUST – THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE SOLD OUT
# playing Lies For The Liars
w/ special guest Hands Like Houses

SUNDAY 17 AUGUST – LIBERTY HALL, SYDNEY SOLD OUT
* playing Self Titled Record
w/ special guest Hands Like Houses

TUESDAY 19 AUGUST – LIBERTY HALL, SYDNEY SOLD OUT
^ playing In Love And Death
w/ special guest Hands Like Houses

WEDNESDAY 20 AUGUST – LIBERTY HALL, SYDNEY FINAL TICKETS
# playing Lies For The Liars
w/ special guest Hands Like Houses

FRIDAY 22 AUGUST – NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE SOLD OUT
* playing Self Titled Record
w/ special guest Hevenshe

SATURDAY 23 AUGUST – NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE SOLD OUT
^ playing In Love And Death
w/ special guest Heavenshe

MONDAY 25 AUGUST – NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE SOLD OUT
# playing Lies For The Liars
w/ special guest Hevenshe

TUESDAY 26 AUGUST – HINDLEY ST MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE VENUE UPGRADE
* playing Self Titled Record
w/ special guest Hevenshe

THURSDAY 28 AUGUST – HINDLEY ST MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE VENUE UPGRADE
^ playing In Love And Death
w/ special guest Hevenshe

FRIDAY 29 AUGUST – HINDLEY ST MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE VENUE UPGRADE
# playing Lies For The Liars
w/ special guest Hevenshe

SUNDAY 31 AUGUST – METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE VENUE UPGRADE
* playing Self Titled Record
w/ special guest Hevenshe

MONDAY 1 SEPTEMBER – METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE VENUE UPGRADE
^ playing In Love And Death
w/ special guest Hevenshe

WEDNESDAY 3 SEPTEMBER – METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE VENUE UPGRADE
# playing Lies For The Liars
w/ special guest Hevenshe

FRIDAY 5 SEPTEMBER – LIBERTY HALL, SYDNEY SECOND & FINAL SHOW
* playing Self Titled Record
w/ special guest Hevenshe

SATURDAY 6 SEPTEMBER – LIBERTY HALL, SYDNEY FINAL TICKETS
^ playing In Love And Death
w/ special guest Hevenshe

