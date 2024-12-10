The Used are about to take you on a trip down memory lane that’ll have you dusting off your studded belts and side-swept bangs.

The band that soundtracked countless teenage angst-ridden moments is celebrating their quarter-century milestone with an absolutely bonkers tour that’ll see them playing their first three albums in full across five Australian cities.

That’s right – three nights, three albums, zero chill.

Expect the full live treatment of their game-changing self-titled debut (2002), the heartbreak-laden In Love and Death (2004), and the raw, experimental Lies for the Liars (2007). These aren’t just records—they’re certified platinum and gold soundtracks that defined a generation of side fringes and teenage rebellion.

Frontman Bert McCracken, aka robbietheused, is hyped: “Overwhelmed! These first three records are what put The Used on the map. I can’t wait to experience the joy in playing all three records from front to back. I know it will be an amazing time. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. Sending love to you all and I hope to see you there!”

Bassist Jepha added, “We feel extremely lucky and humbled to have been a part of something way bigger than ourselves for the past 25 years. To everyone that has been there from the beginning or is just starting out your adventure with us thank you. Here’s to the next 25!”

Drummer Dan Whitesides shared, “We can’t wait to play all of these songs from the first three albums, they mean so much to us as we know they do to so many people.”

Early bird pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday, December 11th, with general tickets dropping on Friday, December 13th.

And because The Used knows how to go hard, they’re even offering VIP packages that include a band meet and greet, a signed record flat, an exclusive enamel pin, and a limited edition disposable camera – because nothing says 2000s nostalgia like a camera that can’t immediately show you how terrible your photos look.

Tour dates span from August 13th to September 3rd, hitting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. Each city gets three consecutive nights, each focused on a different album. It’s like a musical advent calendar, but instead of chocolate, you get raw, unfiltered emotion and killer guitar riffs.

So, whether you’re reliving your angsty past or diving into the legacy of one of the 2000s’ most influential bands, this is a tour you can’t miss. Get your tickets and embrace the chaos at destroyalllines.com.

Your teenage self? Definitely fist-pumping right now.