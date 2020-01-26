Genres are coming together on Machine Gun Kelly‘s new record.

The American artist’s album Tickets To My Downfall is already boasting the likes of Travis Barker, Young Thug and Trippie Redd on the credits list.

Now, MGK has revealed that he’s enlisted The Used frontman Bert McCracken to guest on the album too. The record has already been confirmed to have a rock edge to it, with the rapper dishing early details to Zane Lowe last year.

It’s not the first time Travis Barker has been involved in hip-hop production; the list of rappers he’s been working with over the year as both a session/touring drummer and producer has been extensive. Linking up to produce Machine Gun Kelly’s forthcoming album is a natural fit.

Also set to appear on Tickets To My Downfall is Escape The Fate guitarist Kevin Gruft, who was documented in the studio with MGK and Barker online.