Aussie pop duo The Veronicas will be performing ‘Untouched’ on the American Express float at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade this year for WorldPride.

Lisa and Jessica Origliasso will be supported by 80 members of the American Express Pride+ Colleague Network as they perform the award-winning song to thousands of attendees on Saturday, 25th of February.

“The Sydney Mardi Gras parade has been such a massive part of our upbringing. We feel so deeply connected to the LGBTQIA+ community and feel honored to have been embraced by them throughout our career. So, to have the opportunity to perform for our first time in the parade while being part of the American Express float is the biggest privilege and a definite personal and career highlight for us both,” Lisa and Jessica said of the performance.

In a statement, the twins said that representing the LGBTQIA+ community at WorldPride this year will be a “career highlight”.

“For Jessie, as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and for both of us as passionate allies, we’re honoured to bring American Express’ With You &Proud initiative to life – we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible community and share our personal stories of pride together,” said Lisa and Jessica Origliasso.

“Having grown up deeply connected and involved with the LGBTQIA+ community from a young age and creating safe space for all at our shows for 18 years, representing Australia for WorldPride and being part of this incredible initiative will be an absolute personal and career highlight.”

And, The Veronicas won’t be the only A-List name that WorldPride attendees can see for free. G Flip DJ is also perofmring a set on Saturday, March 4th that attendees can snag free tickets too.

The show will also see sets played by Gadigal based DJ Crescendoll and producer/DJ Kalyani.

The event is part of the Johnnie Walker Walk Proud series and has limited free tickets available, but it’s a good idea to snag yours as soon as possible, as they’re sure to get snatched up quickly.

G Flip, real name Georgia Flippo, said that they are looking forward to advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community at the Walk Proud event.