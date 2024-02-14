Vince Staples’ ambitious new Netflix show debuts on our screens this week.

Known for his critically acclaimed music, the hip hop star has always been a fervent storyteller. Across multiple albums, he has woven stories about his upbringing in Long Beach, California with incredibly sharp wordplay, vivid imagery, and typical cynical wit.

And with this upcoming Netflix venture, Staples expands his creative horizons, taking on roles as producer, writer, and starring lead.

Playing a fictionalised version of himself (akin to Lil Dicky’s Dave series) the scripted comedy promises to depict his experiences of everyday life in his Cali hometown.

The show has been a long time in the making; Staples expressed ambitions to create his own show since the release of his debut album, Summertime ’06, in 2015. He also discussed his TV aspirations during a Drink Champs episode back in 2021.

Expect cameo appearances by Rick Ross and recurring appearances by Vanessa Bell Calloway (This Is Us) and Andrea Ellsworth (Gentefied).

All five episodes drop on February 15th. In the meantime, here are five essential songs from Staples’ catalogue.

“Norf Norf”

Arguably the quintessential anthem from Staples, this track’s heavy-hitting sound and explicit lyrics, delving into the dangers of his Northside Long Beach neighbourhood, propelled him into the spotlight.

“When Sparks Fly”

A standout track from his latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, Vince’s tender vocals lament over love and relationships, narrated from an ambiguous perspective, blurring the lines between a girl and a firearm.

“Take Me Home”

US singer-songwriter Fousheé adds heat to Staple’s rhyme schemes and flows, complemented by the undeniably smooth beats of Kenny Beats.

“Are You With That”

Staples demonstrates his melodic and catchy side on the lead single from his 2021 self-titled album.

“Señorita”

Another track showcasing Staples’ ability to paint vivid descriptions, this song incorporates samples from Future and Snoh Aalegra.