Not content with just completing a mammoth 55-date tour of regional Australia, Kate Miller-Heidke has announced a run of dates in capital cities and select theatres around the country.

Between February and March of next year, the award-winning Aussie singer-songwriter will play shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle, Bendigo, Perth, and more towns and cities as part of ‘The Telling Tales Tour’ (see full dates below).

Tickets to the shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th via Miller-Heidke’s official website. Venue and artist pre-sales begin on Wednesday, September 18th (sign up here).

Traversing the pop, folk, opera, and musical theatre genres, Miller-Heidke’s music has taken her to stages as iconic as Coachella, Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, the Sydney Opera House, and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Miller-Heidke is currently a coach and judge on The Voice Australia, where she helps guide the next generation of Australian singing talent through the competition.

Miller-Heidke’s forthcoming tour will be “a celebration of songs old and brand new, of voice, storytelling, emotion, humour, and music that transports and transcends,” according to a press release.

Miller-Heidke will be joined at all shows (except WA) by All Our Exes Live in Texas member Elana Stone, celebrating her new solo album Married to the Mob.

Miller-Heidke’s latest single, a cover of The Cranberries classic “Linger,” is out now (listen below).

Kate Miller-Heidke ‘The Telling Tales Tour’

With special guest Elana Stone (except WA)

Ticket information available via katemillerheidke.com

Friday, February 7th

Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 8th

Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Friday, February 14th

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD

Saturday, February 15th

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, February 21st

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Saturday, February 22nd

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, February 28th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 1st

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

Friday, March 7th

Queen’s Park Theatre, Geraldton, WA

Saturday, March 8th

His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth, WA