Not content with just completing a mammoth 55-date tour of regional Australia, Kate Miller-Heidke has announced a run of dates in capital cities and select theatres around the country.
Between February and March of next year, the award-winning Aussie singer-songwriter will play shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle, Bendigo, Perth, and more towns and cities as part of ‘The Telling Tales Tour’ (see full dates below).
Tickets to the shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th via Miller-Heidke’s official website. Venue and artist pre-sales begin on Wednesday, September 18th (sign up here).
Traversing the pop, folk, opera, and musical theatre genres, Miller-Heidke’s music has taken her to stages as iconic as Coachella, Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, the Sydney Opera House, and the Eurovision Song Contest.
Miller-Heidke is currently a coach and judge on The Voice Australia, where she helps guide the next generation of Australian singing talent through the competition.
Miller-Heidke’s forthcoming tour will be “a celebration of songs old and brand new, of voice, storytelling, emotion, humour, and music that transports and transcends,” according to a press release.
Miller-Heidke will be joined at all shows (except WA) by All Our Exes Live in Texas member Elana Stone, celebrating her new solo album Married to the Mob.
Miller-Heidke’s latest single, a cover of The Cranberries classic “Linger,” is out now (listen below).
Kate Miller-Heidke ‘The Telling Tales Tour’
With special guest Elana Stone (except WA)
Ticket information available via katemillerheidke.com
Friday, February 7th
Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, February 8th
Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW
Friday, February 14th
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD
Saturday, February 15th
QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Friday, February 21st
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Saturday, February 22nd
Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW
Friday, February 28th
Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, March 1st
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC
Friday, March 7th
Queen’s Park Theatre, Geraldton, WA
Saturday, March 8th
His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth, WA