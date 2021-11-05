The Wanted singer Tom Parker has provided fans with an update on his brain tumour, revealing that his condition is “under control”.

“I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control. We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE. Such a mix of emotions,” he wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of him with his wife Kelsey Hardwick and their two young children.

“We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey,” he added.

“Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months.”

The 33-year-old revealed in October last year that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that can appear in the brain and spinal cord.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why… there’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way…we don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options,” he continued.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

Parker went on to update fans in January that doctors had noticed a “significant reduction” of the size of the inoperable brain tumour as he responded well to treatment.

For more on this topic, check out the Pop Observer.

Check out the full update by Tom Parker from The Wanted on his brain tumour: