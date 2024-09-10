The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) is set to release his highly anticipated new single, “Dancing in Flames,” this Friday, September 13th.

The track leads the charge for his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which wraps up his After Hours and Dawn FM trilogy.

Fans were treated to an early preview of “Dancing in Flames” during The Weeknd’s one-night-only performance in São Paulo, Brazil last weekend. The show also featured fresh tracks from Hurry Up Tomorrow and collaborations with Playboi Carti and Brazilian singer Anitta.

Along with the single, The Weeknd will drop a visually stunning music video shot entirely on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Directed by Anton Tammi, who previously worked on his iconic After Hours visuals like “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless,” the video shows Tesfaye driving a red convertible, singing, “I can’t wait to see your face/ Crash when we’re switching lanes,” before a dramatic sequence with shattered glass and slow-motion action.

pic.twitter.com/lBXDxfXMqB — 16 (@mediaacct0313) September 9, 2024 Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As director of photography Erik Henrikkson described, shooting the video in 4K 120 fps “was really a game changer for creating epic shots in slow motion.”

The Weeknd will also be heading to Australia later this year as part of his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, marking his first stadium performances Down Under. Kicking off at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 5 and 6, the tour will continue with shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on October 22 and 23.

“I feel a strong pull to perform in Australia before moving on to the next chapter and want to make sure you all know I hadn’t forgotten about you,” The Weeknd said of the upcoming tour. “When I return now, it will be the right time, and I promise it will be such a special experience. I can’t wait to see you all!”

The Weeknd’s shows in Australia will feature special guests Anna Lunoe, Mike Dean, and Chxrry22. Due to scheduling and logistical constraints, the tour will not include stops in New Zealand or Brisbane, and no further Australian cities will be added.

This announcement comes after The Weeknd’s previous Australia and New Zealand tour, scheduled for late 2023, was unexpectedly postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abel (@theweeknd)

The Weeknd 2024 Australian Tour

For more details and ticket information, visit TheWeeknd.com/Tour.

Saturday, October 5th

Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium

Sunday, October 6th

Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium

Tuesday, October 22nd

Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium

Wednesday, October 23rd

Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium