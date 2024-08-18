The Weeknd has officially announced that his After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour will hit Australian shores in October 2024.

These dates mark The Weeknd’s first-ever stadium performances in Australia and his first return to the region since 2017.

This announcement comes after The Weeknd’s 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Fans who were disappointed by the postponement now have the chance to experience his live show on a much larger scale, as he performs in stadiums for the first time in Australia.

“I feel a strong pull to perform in Australia before moving on to the next chapter and want to make sure you all know I hadn’t forgotten about you. When I return now, it will be the right time, and I promise it will be such a special experience. I can’t wait to see you all!” says The Weeknd.

The Weeknd’s Australian shows will feature special guests Anna Lunoe, Mike Dean and Chxrry22.

The Weeknd 2024 Australian Tour Dates and Locations

The Weeknd’s Australian leg of the After Hours Til Dawn tour kicks off with back-to-back shows in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Oct. 5 and 6, before heading to Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Oct. 22 and 23.

However, due to scheduling and logistical constraints, the tour will not include stops in New Zealand or Brisbane, and no further Australian cities will be added.

These performances are part of The Weeknd’s record-breaking tour, which has already seen massive success across North America, Europe, the UK, and Latin America.

How to Get Tickets for The Weeknd’s 2024 Australian Tour

Tickets for The Weeknd’s 2024 Australian shows will be available starting Wednesday, Aug. 21, with a Past Purchaser Presale. The general on-sale begins Monday, Aug. 26, at TheWeeknd.com/Tour. Here’s what you need to know:

Past Purchaser Presale: Begins on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 12 p.m. in Sydney and 1 p.m. in Melbourne. This presale is for 2023 ticket holders who had their shows postponed. To access the presale, previous ticket holders must register via a form provided by Live Nation. If you’ve already signed up for the waitlist, you don’t need to re-register. The registration window closes on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. After registering, ticket holders will receive an email from Live Nation with presale access details.

General On-Sale: Begins Monday, Aug. 26, and is open to the general public at TheWeeknd.com/Tour. Vodafone Presale: Vodafone customers can access a presale starting Thursday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. in Sydney and 2 p.m. in Melbourne. For more details, visit Vodafone.com.au/ticket. CommBank Yello Mastercard Presale: CommBank Yello Mastercard holders can access presale tickets from Thursday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. in Sydney until Sunday, Aug. 25. Preferred ticket access is also available on Monday, Aug. 26, from 12 p.m. using a CommBank Mastercard at checkout. Visit commbank.com.au/mastercardpresales for more information. Westfield Members Presale: Westfield members can access reserved tickets through a special presale on Monday, Aug. 26, from 12 p.m. in Sydney and 1 p.m. in Melbourne. To become a Westfield member and access this offer, download the app at Westfield Membership.



As part of his ongoing commitment to humanitarian causes, The Weeknd, a United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, will contribute funds from the Australian shows to the XO Humanitarian Fund.

A $1 local equivalent from each ticket sold will support the organization’s efforts to combat the global hunger crisis.

After Hours Til Dawn 2024 Australia Dates:

Sat Oct. 5 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium

Sun Oct. 6 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium

Tue Oct. 22 – Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium

Wed Oct. 23 – Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium

For more details and ticket information, visit TheWeeknd.com/Tour.