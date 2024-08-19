The Weeknd is finally bringing his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn global stadium tour to Australia this October, and we couldn’t be more excited.

However, with excitement comes a bit of confusion—especially when it comes to securing those highly-coveted presale tickets.

If you’re scratching your head about how to access the past purchaser presale or any of the other presales, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

The Weeknd 2024 Tour Past Purchaser Presale: The Lowdown

For those who bought tickets to The Weeknd’s now-cancelled 2023 tour, you’re in luck.

You have a chance to secure your spot at the newly announced shows through the Past Purchaser Presale. Here’s what you need to know:

Registration is Key

First things first, you need to register to gain access to the presale. Head over to this link and fill out the form before the registration window closes on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. AEST.

If you’ve already signed up for the waitlist, you’re good to go and don’t need to re-register.

Presale Starts Soon

The presale kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 12 p.m. AEST in Sydney and 1 p.m. AEST in Melbourne.

Keep an eye on your email, as Live Nation will send you a code that you’ll need to enter when purchasing tickets through Ticketek or Ticketmaster.

Important Reminder

While registering gives you access to the presale, it doesn’t guarantee tickets. Be ready to act fast when the presale opens.

Other Presales: Artist, Vodafone, CommBank Yello, and Westfield

If you missed out on the past purchaser presale or simply want another shot at getting tickets, there are several other presales you can tap into:

Artist Presale

Sign up before Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11:59 p.m. AEST for access. The presale begins on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. AEST in Sydney and 2 p.m. AEST in Melbourne. Visit The Weeknd’s official site for more information.

Vodafone Customers

If you’re a Vodafone customer, you get early access starting Thursday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. AEST in Sydney and 2 p.m. AEST in Melbourne. Just verify your phone number on the Vodafone site, and you’ll receive a unique code. For more details, check out Vodafone’s ticket page.

CommBank Yello & Mastercard Presale

Eligible CommBank Yello and Mastercard customers have special access to pre-sale tickets starting on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 12 p.m.Sydney local time until Sunday, Aug. 25.

Preferred ticket access is available on Monday, Aug. 26, from 12 p.m. Sydney local time.

When the Mastercard presale starts, log into the CommBank app and tap CBA Yello Scroll down to Offers and tap View all Tap on the event and follow the prompts

Tickets are available exclusively to eligible CommBank Yello customers using a CommBank Mastercard at checkout. Visit commbank.com.au/mastercardpresales to find out more.

Westfield Members

Westfield members can also secure tickets with their exclusive presale, starting Monday, Aug. 26, at 12 p.m. AEST in Sydney and 1 p.m. AEST in Melbourne.

If you’re not a member yet, download the Westfield app and sign up to unlock.

General Onsale

Begins Monday, Aug. 26 via TheWeeknd.com/Tour.