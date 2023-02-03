After encouraging his Australian fans to torrent his documentary, the ‘Weird Al’ biopic is finally coming to the down under.

Australian fans of “Weird Al” Yankovic will finally be able to legally stream the biopic satire “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” via Paramount+. The film was first released internationally in November but was not available in Australia.

Fans down under reached out to Yankovic on Twitter asking for a way to watch the film, to which he responded by suggesting fans should pirate or torrent the film, using a VPN, in order to watch it. However, after a long delay, the film will now be available for streaming on March 2nd, just a week before Yankovic returns to Australia for an intimate theatre tour.

“Roku’s working on it. In the meantime there’s VPN (Very Probably No) way to watch it legally. I’m sure you have a TORRENT of other questions, but I have to move along, sorry.”

The film, directed by Eric Appel and written by Appel and Yankovic, stars Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic and also features Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Rainn Wilson as Yankovic’s mentor, Dr. Demento. The film parodies the biopic genre and presents an alternate version of Yankovic’s rise to fame.

Yankovic’s Australian tour will start in Melbourne on March 10th and 11th, and will also visit Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane. The tour will focus on Yankovic’s original, non-parody material from across his 14-album catalogue.

Fans who missed the chance to watch the film’s initial release can now catch it on Paramount+. “Weird Al” Yankovic’s upcoming tour is a rare opportunity for fans to see him perform his original material, and with the availability of the biopic satire, fans can dive deeper into the world of the parodist.

