The Who frontman Roger Daltrey absolutely hates the internet.

During a recent appearance on The Coda Collection, Daltrey admitted that he despises the world wide web.

“You’re talking to the No. 1 hater of the internet.

“I loathe it. When it started to come forward as this platform it’s become, I never ever thought any good would come of it, and I really still don’t think any good has come of it.

“I think if we’re not careful, it’s probably the end of our civilization,” Daltrey said.

The Who frontman was very passionate about his stance and went as far as to say that the internet has destroyed society.

“Yes, it’s very convenient. But it’s destroying our planet in more ways than one, it’s destroying our brains in more ways than one, it’s destroying our society in more ways than one.

“So all in all, the sooner it fucking collapses the better. And we get back to talking to people face to face, making real music, making things, and putting out products.

Daltrey then went on to explain how the digital age is affecting musicians.

“Because this streaming shit with musicians – they can’t earn a living making music. Songwriters can’t earn a living on writing songs, and composers can’t earn a living composing music.

“That can’t go on, that’s got to stop. It’s the biggest fraud – or robbery, whatever you want to call it – in history, what’s happened to the music business.”

It’s not the only controversial opinion Daltrey has had in recent times. Just last week Daltrey called The Rolling Stones a “mediocre pub band”.

“As a band, if you were outside a pub and you heard that music coming out of a pub some night, you’d think, ‘Well, that’s a mediocre pub band!’” Daltrey said about The Rolling Stones while speaking to the Coda Collection.

