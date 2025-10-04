The Wiggles are continuing to create history as the worlds greatest child entertainment group.

Today, the beloved group announced the release of their brand-new family album, The Tree of Wisdom, alongside plans for a UK tour kicking off in March.

Co-founder Anthony Field says the project stays true to the Wiggles’ child development principles while joyfully exploring fresh sounds. “Music is a powerful way to help children express themselves, and this album is all about fun, movement, and connection,” he explains.

With videos streamed on every continent, The Wiggles remain the world’s most popular children’s group.

The album takes its name from the Tree of Wisdom character—one of the newest additions to the Wiggles’ lineup and already a fan favourite. Known for its carefree “dance like nobody’s watching” routines, the character has inspired content that has clocked hundreds of millions of views on social media, attracting unlikely celebrity fans including Robert De Niro, Khloé Kardashian and Dolly Parton.

The 25-track collection blends reimagined Wiggles classics with playful covers, offering families a fresh take on the group’s timeless formula. “The Tree of Wisdom is one of the most instantly beloved characters we’ve ever introduced—maybe even since Dorothy the Dinosaur,” says Field. “He brings kids, mums, dads, and even (even tree-nagers) together on the dance floor with laughter and cheeky fun. We can’t wait to take this new tour to the UK after our Big Show Arena Spectacular here in Australia.”

The Tree of Wisdom Arena Tour launches 1 November and promises to be The Wiggles’ most interactive live show to date. Designed for the whole family, the tour will conclude with a special performance at the Toyota 54th Tamworth Country Music Festival in 2026—a must-see finale for fans young and old.

THE WIGGLES’ TREE OF WISDOM ARENA TOUR DATES

Saturday, November 1st

RAC Arena, Perth

Sunday, November 2nd

RAC Arena, Perth

Sunday, November 9th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday, November 15th

Hobart Entertainment Centre, Hobart

Saturday, November 22nd

AIS Arena, Canberra

Saturday, November 29th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, November 30th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, December 6th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Wednesday, December 10th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Saturday, December 13th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, December 20th

ICC, Sydney

Sunday January 25th

TRECC, Tamworth(Toyota 54th Tamworth Country Music Festival 2026)