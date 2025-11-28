The Wiggles have publicly apologised after featuring in a TikTok soundtracked to Keli Holiday’s latest single, “Ecstasy”.

The now-deleted video showed Holiday dancing with Blue Wiggle Anthony Field and The Tree Of Wisdom, which was shot at this past week’s TikTok Awards.

Per The West Australian, The Wiggles claimed the video was created “without our knowledge”.

“We understand that a video circulating on social media has caused concern for many parents and professionals, and we want to address that directly,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“The Wiggles do not support or condone the use of drugs in any form. The content being shared was not created or approved by us, and we have asked for it to be removed. While Keli Holiday (Adam Hyde) is a friend of The Wiggles, the video and the music added to it were created independently and without our knowledge.

“Our performance at the TikTok Awards was family-friendly and fun, and this video was edited together separately and without our awareness.”

Holiday performed his hit song “Dancing2” at the TikTok Awards in Sydney, where Field and The Tree of Wisdom both joined him on stage.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Holiday officially released his viral Like A Version cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire” — the same one that racked up over a million views within its first day online.

Taking on Springsteen was personal. “The Boss is The Boss for a reason,” Holiday says. “I was quite a late bloomer to this fact of life. Maybe four years ago I was on a plane and I listened to this song and I had to run it back because it grabbed me right by the jewels and held me close. It’s very powerful in its simplicity.”