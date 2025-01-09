The Wiggles are starting 2025 with a surprise – a country music album.

Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! is set to release on March 7th and features a star-studded lineup of country artists, including Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Dasha, Jackson Dean, Morgan Evans, Troy Cassar-Daley, Travis Collins, MacKenzie Porter, Kaylee Bell, The Wolfe Brothers, and the iconic Slim Dusty.

The album’s first single, the title track, is out now and features US artist Dasha, known for her viral hit “Austin.”

“We’re so excited to share ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ with families everywhere,” says Lachy Gillespie, the Purple Wiggle.

“It’s a song that’s packed with energy, fun, and plenty of country flair. Collaborating with the incredible Dasha, whose music has already brought country music to a whole new audience, was an absolute joy. Whether you’re three, thirty-three, or ninety-three, this song is all about bringing people together to sing, dance, and even try a bit of line dancing! We’re looking forward to performing this song at the iconic Tamworth Country Music festival and can’t wait for everyone to hear the full album in March.”

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field adds, “This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever been part of, in fact, I’ve never spent so much time on an album before. Country music is all about storytelling and connection and combining that with The Wiggles’ fun and imagination felt like the perfect match. We can’t wait for families everywhere to hear these songs!”

Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins chimes in, “The rising popularity of country music has opened the door for so many amazing collaborations that transcend boundaries. This album is a perfect example of how music can bring people together. Whether you’re a lifelong country fan or newer to the genre like me, ’Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ has fun moments for everyone. “

2025 also sees The Wiggles hitting the road for national tours across Australia, the UK, the USA, and Canada. The band will take the stage at the Tamworth Country Music Festival on January 21 at the AELEC (Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre).

On top of the album, there’s also a country-inspired clothing collection with Bonds, featuring denim overalls, printed tees, and sleep sets. Catch it at www.bonds.com.au/stories/the-wiggles.html or at the Tamworth Bonds Outlet starting January 20, 2025.

“Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!” is out now. Preorder or pre-save the album here.