Australia’s premier children’s music group The Wiggles have been revealed to be playing at this year’s Deni Ute Muster.

Their appearance at the rural festival – just north of the border of New South Wales and Victoria – in October follows the release of country album Wiggle Up, Giddy Up in March, which features collaborations with country superstars such as Dolly Parton and Orville Peck.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that The Wiggles are coming to the iconic Deni Ute Muster for the very first time!” says Red Wiggle, Simon Pryce. “It’s such a special event that brings families and communities together, and we can’t wait to sing, dance, and Wiggle with all the little – and big – Musterers on the Main Stage!”

The Deni Ute Muster draws in as many as 20,000 people, about triple the town’s regular population, to revel in rural Australian culture, in particular the ute.

“We’re so excited to welcome The Wiggles to the Deni Ute Muster for the very first time,” shares Deni Ute Muster General Manager, Vicky Lowry. “Their high-energy, family-friendly show adds another layer of entertainment to what is already shaping up to be one of our biggest and most diverse Musters yet.

“With a jam-packed Around the Ground program of 36 activations alongside our stellar music lineup, we’re not sure how ticket holders will fit it all in over just two days – there’s truly something for everyone, and every minute will be full of fun.”

Love Music? Your daily dose of everything happening in Australian music and globally.

Other artists taking their talents to Southern New South Wales include American acts such as Zac Brown Band and Jackson Dean, and Australian country musician, John Williamson, with Amber Lawrence hosting the main and day stages.

Outside of music, the festival also boasts a number of competitions including the “Riverina Whip Cracking Challenge” and the “Tradie Challenge”, while Howard and Sons – the same company behind Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks – are set to unleash a pyrotechnics show sure to light up the plains.

For more information on tickets, click here.