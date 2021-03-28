Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Lil Nas X has had some pretty bonkers headlines in the news over the past few days and I don’t know about you, but I am absolutely living for it. His latest installment could possibly be his wildest marketing move yet, with his new release of Nike sneakers called Satan Shoes that will contain one drop of actual human blood.

Staying true to his demonic theme, Lil Nas X is releasing 666 pairs of the hellish kicks, which are a revamped version of the classic Air Max ’97. Each pair will be individually numbered “x/666” in red embroidery.

If you’re fanging to get your claws on a pair of the limited edition sneakers, they will be available from March 29 for a cool USD $1,018.

The droplet of human blood will be placed (injected?) in the sole of the shoes along with 66 CCs of red ink.

Sneaker account, Saint, has released a photo of the kicks which look to be perfect for exorcising, er, exercising. Much like me, Twitter is tripping over the scandalous news.

OoOh they gon be maaaaddd, the conspiracy theories are gonna be goodd, sky daddy’s fandom and the Facebook Karens are gonna have a field day with this oneee pic.twitter.com/n1Zu90nkvX — ✨💜mustache nai💜✨ (@Adwoa_Naii) March 26, 2021

if i see anyone wear these ima assume u a demon — Ⓐ (@ayostaks) March 26, 2021

All hell broke loose yesterday on Twitter when Lil Nas X called out homophobes for criticizing his new (also devil inspired) song, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper who is openly gay, shut down an American rapper who wildly insinuated that Lil Nas X’s music brainwashes kids into turning gay. Lil Nas X was not having a bar and smacked back with some searing words.

“There was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job,” Lil Nas X hit back at the Tweet.

Watch ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X:

