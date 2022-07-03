The Wiggles have been given a transformative makeover for the upcoming September issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the iconic band’s first time on the cover of the magazine.

In the process, Tsehay Hawkins, the Yellow Wiggle has become the youngest person to appear on the local cover of the music and pop culture masthead.

The Australian group gave Rolling Stone AU/NZ unprecedented access to their recent national arena tour, as well as their Hot Potato Studios in Sydney, as they worked on new music and prepared for a new TV show.

It’s the culmination of a special few years for The Wiggles, including reaching number one on triple j’s Hottest 100 and adding the group’s first woman of colour in Hawkins.

“Just like Rolling Stone, The Wiggles have stood the test of time,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ print editor Jake Challenor said. “Here is a band that, for three decades, has entertained and inspired future generations.

The last two years have been some of their best in history. The Wiggles are more relevant than ever, which is exactly why pop culture icons like Lil Nas X and The Kid Laroi are embracing them. Without a doubt, 2022 is officially the Year of The Wiggles.”

The September issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ arrives on newsstands in the two countries on Monday, September 5th 2022. As well as The Wiggles, the next issue contains interviews with Ben Lee, Eddie Benjamin, Teeks, and features on the climate crisis, niche influencers, and much more.

Last year Rolling Stone Australia expanded its brand with the inaugural Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards, now in its second year, and, according to Roy Morgan data on the national magazine market, Rolling Stone Australia reached 191,000 readers in the six months to December 31th 2021, ahead of staple Australian mastheads Golf Digest, Family Circle and Who. This year The Brag Media also announced the inaugural Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards.