Lil Nas X is fond of a viral tweet or five, and his latest one about The Wiggles has got Aussie fans in the palm of his hand.

“trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated,” the rapper tweeted out of nowhere on Wednesday night.

Within mere hours, The Wiggles responded. “We’re ready to wiggle with you!” they wrote alongside several colourful heart emojis.

If this collaboration were to happen, it would legitimately send a certain subsection of the internet into meltdown. All other planned musical collaborations would have to be postponed until the hype had faded.

The thing is, everything is really in place for these two distinct artists to collaborate: Lil Nas X’s Montero was one of the biggest albums of 2021, reaching the top five in the U.S., U.K., and Australian album charts; The Wiggles won last year’s triple j Hottest 100. In other words, both should have free rein to do whatever they want in 2022.

Incredibly, it’s not the first time Lil Nas has referenced The Wiggles. Back in 2020, he shared a fake album cover featuring the original Wiggles lineup giving the thumbs up alongside the rapper: “y’all ready?!” he simply captioned the post.

“Y’all” were ready but nothing happened. To be fair, just one month after that 2020 tweet, a little thing called COVID-19 reared its ugly head, so let’s all pretend that’s the only reason the Lil Nas x Wiggles crossover hasn’t happened yet.

Lil Nas also has experience in the world of children’s entertainment. He released a children’s book last year, C is for Country, in order to help children learn their ABC’s and other important values. Now that’s wholesome content The Wiggles would definitely approve of.

So while Lil Nas is 99.5% joking with his tweet, save that other 0.5% in the hope that he’ll be invited into a yummy Wiggles salad one day soon.