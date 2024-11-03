The Wombats are throwing a pair of exclusive parties on Australian shores this December

In anticipation of their sixth studio album, Oh! The Ocean, set to drop on February 21st, 2025, the British band are celebrating with summer parties: at Melbourne’s Riviera Beach Club hosting on Monday, December 3rd, followed by Sydney’s Glass Island on Wednesday, December 5th.

Fans can look forward to a Wombats DJ set featuring selected indie tracks, along with a Q&A session with frontman Matthew “Murph” Murphy, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen, and drummer Dan Haggis. The band has also hinted at special guests, but attendees will find out who they are on the day of the events.

Haggis expressed his excitement, saying, ‘Wombats DJ sets are rarer than the lesser spotted ‘Wobbly Nostrilled Pink Eared 1 Legged Wombat’, so if you like indie bangers and haven’t been to a Wombats DJ set before, then come along for a toe-tapping session with us to celebrate our upcoming album Oh! The Ocean!”

The events are linked to the release of Oh! The Ocean, which is set to herald a new era of introspection and depth for The Wombats. The album explores themes of reflection and personal growth, inspired by a recent experience by the sea. This album follows the band’s first UK #1 album, Fix Yourself, Not the World, and includes a mix of catchy melodies and thoughtful lyrics.

The lead single, “Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come”, features the band’s upbeat sound while addressing feelings of solitude and connection. Murph noted that the song’s relatable themes have helped maintain the band’s loyal fanbase over their 20-year career.

Tickets for both events are available by pre-ordering their new album on The Wombats’ online store here.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Wombats Australia Dates

Pre-order the album to secure your tickets here



Monday, December 3rd

Riviera Beach Club, Melbourne

Wednesday, December 5th

Glass Island, Sydney