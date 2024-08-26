Mark your calendars, because Thelma Plum is set to deliver a special free live performance at Apple Sydney on Sept. 7.

As part of the Today at Apple series, Plum, a proud Gamilaraay woman, will be performing live and sharing her journey as an artist, offering fans an intimate experience that’s not to be missed.

The free event at Apple Sydney kicks off at 6:00 p.m on Sept. 7, and will also see Plum in conversation with Apple Music Radio host Anna Lunoe, discussing her creative process, the inspirations behind her music, and what it means to be a Gamilaraay artist in today’s Australia.

Attendees will also have the chance to experience Thelma’s music in a new way, with her playlist available to listen to in Spatial Audio with AirPods Max before the show.

The singer-songwriter has been a force in the Australian music scene, known for her deeply personal songwriting and unique blend of alt-pop. Her breakthrough single “Better in Blak” didn’t just climb the charts—it made history as the highest-ranking song by an Indigenous artist in the Triple J Hottest 100.

With her new album I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back slated for release on Oct. 18, she’s already getting fans excited with the release of her latest single, “Freckles,” which Plum co-wrote with long-time collaborator Alex Burnett and London-based producer Oli Horton.

“Freckles” is a standout track that delves into the experience of being truly seen and loved for who you are. It’s the third single from her upcoming album, following the well-received “Nobody’s Baby” and “We Don’t Talk About It.”

The album marks another important chapter in Thelma’s career, continuing the personal and powerful storytelling that made her debut album Better in Blak such a success, earning her seven ARIA nominations.

Reflecting on the album’s creation, Plum shared, “This record, like all my music, was created with love, heartache, forgiveness and care in mind. It’s personal, and kind of like I’m sharing pages from my diary with you, but it’s time for it to fly free. I’m excited to let these songs go out into the world and see what they mean to others.”

For more details and to register for the free show at Apple Sydney on Sept. 7, check out the official event page here.

Thelma will also kick off her tour following her appearance at Apple Sydney, with tickets for these performances available through her website.

Today at Apple Sydney Performance: Thelma Plum

Date: Saturday, September 7th

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Apple Sydney, 367 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Register here

Thelma Plum 2024 Tour Dates

Thursday, September 12th

One Night Stand, Warrnambool, VIC

Wednesday, October 2nd

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Friday, October 4th

Brothers Leagues Club, Innisfail, QLD

Saturday, October 5th

The Jack Hotel, Cairns, QLD