Thelma Plum is back with the announcement of her second studio album, I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back, slated for release on Friday, Oct. 18.

The new album arrives four years after her critically acclaimed debut, Better in Blak.

Alongside the album announcement, Plum has released a fresh single titled “Freckles,” which she co-wrote with long-time collaborator Alex Burnett and London-based producer Oli Horton.

The song, like its predecessors “We Don’t Talk About It” and “Nobody’s Baby,” delves into themes of love and vulnerability. Plum describes “Freckles” as “a love song about someone who truly sees all parts of you. To be loved in that way by someone is, to me, so incredibly wonderful.”

Recording for I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back spanned several years, with sessions held in Brisbane, Byron Bay, London, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Reflecting on the album’s creation, Plum shared, “This record, like all my music, was created with love, heartache, forgiveness and care in mind. It’s personal, and kind of like I’m sharing pages from my diary with you, but it’s time for it to fly free. I’m excited to let these songs go out into the world and see what they mean to others.”

In the lead-up to the album’s release, Plum will take the stage at triple j’s One Night Stand in Warrnambool and will also perform a series of shows in Far North Queensland in early October.

Her live band will feature guitarist Pete Covington, bassist Monnie Sottile (formerly of Sweater Curse), and drummer Dan Williams of Art vs. Science. Tickets for these performances are available through her website.

I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back will be released on Friday, Oct. 18, via Warner Music Australia. You can pre-order or pre-save I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back here. “Freckles” is available to stream now.

Thelma Plum Tour Dates:

Thursday, September 12th

One Night Stand, Warrnambool, VIC

Wednesday, October 2nd

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Friday, October 4th

Brothers Leagues Club, Innisfail, QLD

Saturday, October 5th

The Jack Hotel, Cairns, QLD