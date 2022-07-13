NIMAs finalist Thelma Plum has announced a new EP, Meanjin, with the singer-songwriter set to celebrate its release with a national tour.

Described as a love letter to Meanjin/Brisbane, the EP consists of material written “in between lockdowns and floods.” It contains the new track ‘When It Rains It Pours’, Thelma’s first release since the acclaimed ‘Backseat of My Mind’.

“After far too much solo time spent in lockdown, I was sitting on my balcony watching my neighbours set up this extravagant looking dinner party during a classic Brissi downpour” says Thelma. “I was lonely and missed my family terribly. I longed to be sitting around a table with them, but I wrote “When It Rains It Pours” instead!”

Meanjin is Thelma’s first record since her astounding 2019 debut album Better in Blak, which reached number four on the ARIA Albums Chart and received several ARIA Awards nominations.

After the release of Meanjin on Friday, August 12th (preorder here), Thelma will hit the road throughout August and September to celebrate the EP (see full dates below). She’ll be joined on The Meanjin Tour by GRAACE and Jem Cassar-Daley.

It’s been a big day of news for Thelma. The 2022 National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) nominees were announced this morning, with the singer up for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year (‘Backseat of My Mind’). Thelma will also perform at the awards ceremony at Darwin Amphitheatre on August 6th.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Thelma Plum ‘The Meanjin’ Tour

Tickets on sale Thursday, July 14th (9am AEST) via thelmaplum.com

Thursday, August 25th

Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood, NSW / Gundungarra and Dharug Country

Friday, August 26th

The Cambridge, Newcastle, NSW / Awabakal Country

Saturday, August 27th

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT / Ngunnawal

Thursday, September 1st

Forum, Melbourne, VIC / Wurundjeri Country

Friday, September 2nd

The Gov, Adelaide, SA / Kaurna Country

Saturday, September 3rd

Spring Time Festival, Gold Coast, QLD / Yugambeh Country

Friday, September 9th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD / Meanjin

Saturday, September 10th

Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast, QLD / Kabi Kabi Country

Friday, September 16th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW / Gadigal Country

Saturday, September 24th

Good Day Sunshine Festival, Busselton, WA / Wadandi Boodja