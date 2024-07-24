Thelma Plum has returned with her first single of the year, “Nobody’s Baby”.

The Brisbane artist explores the intersections of girlhood and growing up on her touching new song.

“When I was younger I was kind of forced to grow up fairly quickly and it impacted me in ways I’m only discovering now that I am an actual adult,” she shares. “I was always wanting to make myself seem older and more mature, and always trying to prove myself.

“I feel sad for the younger me but I am also proud of her. It’s complicated and I didn’t necessarily understand it all until I wrote this record, in particular this song. I still don’t really understand it but maybe ‘Nobody’s Baby’ will help me explain that to you, and maybe me too.”

“Nobody’s Baby” is accompanied by a cinematic music video directed by Studio Antics. Set against the backdrop of an equestrian field, the clip sees Plum styled in Kourh, Marta Design and Nicol & Ford, wearing jewelry by Immortale (watch below).

2023 was a relatively follow period for the singer-songwriter, with just the one single, “We Don’t Talk About It”, released.

2022, however, was a year to remember for Plum, with her beautiful Meanjin EP earning critical acclaim. The EP earned her three nominations at the 2022 ARIA Awards, including for Best Solo Artist.

That year also saw Plum nominated for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year (“Backseat of My Mind”) at the Indigenous Music Awards, while she also performed at the ceremony just a few days after the death of the late, great Archie Roach.

It’s currently unclear if Plum’s new single is the first taste of a second studio album, although more new music is slated for release later this year. Plum released her debut album, Better in Blak, in 2019.

Thelma Plum’s “Nobody’s Baby” is out now.