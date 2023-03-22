Get ready for the new Port Macquarie festival Sip and Savour, which will see Thelma Plum, The Rubens & more perform.

From Friday 9 June to Sunday 11 June, Westport Park will be transformed into a food, drink, art, and live entertainment extravaganza that is sure to tantalise the tastebuds of all who attend.

If music is your thing, you won’t want to miss the Mainstage, featuring a variety of iconic and emerging contemporary soloists, duos, and bands. Headliners include festival-favourites, alternative rock group The Rubens (Saturday), and seven-time ARIA nominated artist and proud Gamilaraay woman, Thelma Plum (Sunday).

Foodies won’t be disappointed either, with the Culinary Stage set to showcase a variety of chefs over the weekend, from celebrity names to local icons. Masterchef finalist, Byron Bay restaurateur, and proud Bundjalung woman, Mindy Woods, will be among those taking the stage. Each session will focus on sustainability and seasonality, spotlighting local ingredients.

For those looking to brush up on their pairing skills, discover the latest industry trends, or test their local trivia knowledge, the Masterclass Stage will host a series of masterclasses, forums, and workshops led by industry leaders.

But Sip and Savour isn’t just for adults. A range of family-friendly activities will also be on offer across Saturday and Sunday to entertain the young and young at heart.

At Sip and Savour, you can expect to see creativity, diversity, and the extraordinary community of New South Wales showcased in all their glory. With new and special releases, exclusive collaborations, and trendsetting menus on offer across the three days, the festival is set to be a feast for the senses.

Thanks to the continued support from the NSW Government’s Regional Events Acceleration Fund (REAF), Sip and Savour is set to be a major economic boon for the region. Festival Director James Harding is excited about the festival platform’s economic potential and scalability, all made possible by a $500,000 grant from the NSW Government.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Sip and Savour experience. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 22 March at sipandsavour.com.au, and individual artist and chef bios are available upon request. More program details will be released soon, so stay tuned for updates.