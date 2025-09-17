These New South Whales have announced their latest album GODSPEED, due for release in November, with the title track out today.

A thumping mix of new wave, melodic hardcore, and Britpop, the new single “GODSPEED” forms the sonic backbone of the album, out independently on November 28th.

The album pulls from an even broader church of influences compared to previous bodies of work, from ’80s balladry and British guitar pop to full-throttle hardcore. These New South Whales have always straddled the line between harsh reality and comic relief, but they have never betrayed their values or the genre’s anti-establishment ethic. GODSPEED, they explain, is as personal as it is politically charged.

“GODSPEED is about coming home to yourself, living on your own terms, reclaiming and celebrating your autonomy, and trusting your own intuition,” said singer Jamie Timony.

“It’s about freedom, self-reliance, and rejecting groupthink and false authority. Now more than ever, it’s vital to separate truth from lies, to stand up to power no matter its size – and to do it with love in our hearts, not hate, which isn’t always easy! Godspeed!”

The band worked closely with producer and punk luminary Ben Greenberg, who said they “came in with real purpose and commitment to push themselves”.

“That intensity translated directly into the recordings, and I think you can really hear it in every track. It was a special experience,” Greenberg said.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The title track, out today along with its official video, runs with moments both vociferate and soft spoken. Dismissing any concerns of the band having become too self-serious, it is as eclectic and galvanising as it is a “damn good time”.

The motto for title comes from Timony’s experience with Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I, like many artists, don’t particularly like to prescribe the meaning of any song. But for me personally, the lyrics to ‘GODSPEED’ were drawn from my experience of how joyous it felt to leave Alcoholics Anonymous after nine years inside of it,” he explained.

“When you land in AA, they tell you you’re terminally ill. They say you’ve got a “disease” that only a spiritual experience can fix – and that you’ll never fully recover. Sure – but what if people were just told the truth? That they do have the capacity to make different choices? That they’re not broken, not diseased, not doomed unless they become lifelong spiritual messengers of the 12 steps?”

These New South Whales are also preparing for a run of Australian shows, with stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Fremantle, and Adelaide in October and November.

These New South Whales’ “GODSPEED” is out now. Preorder the album GODSPEED here. Tickets to their upcoming shows are available here.

THESE NEW SOUTH WHALES TOUR DATES 2025

Supported by Delivery^ and The Antics*

Friday, October 17th

Crowbar – Meanjin/Brisbane^

Friday, October 24th

Crowbar, Eora/Sydney*

Saturday, October 25th

The Night Cat, Naarm/Melbourne*

Friday, October 31st

Mojo’s, Walyalup/Fremantle^

Saturday, November 1st

Jive, Kaurna/Adelaide*