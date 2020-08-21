Thin Lizzy will jam 74 never released tracks into the Rock of Legends boxset, arriving October 23rd. A new Phil Lynott movie is also coming.

Fifty years since the formation of the band and the boys are back in town. The six-CD and one-DVD collection encompasses rarities, demos, radio sessions and live recordings. Altogether, 74 never released tracks that should sound just as fresh as when they were made.

The tracklist was compiled by Thin Lizzy guitarist and band expert Nick Sharp. Breaking down the tracklist, disc one will feature the single edits that were previously not available on CD or streaming. Disc two is a nod to the band’s Decca Records days, including recordings from two RTE Radio Eireann sessions that took place in 1973 in and 1974. Ireland would be proud.

Moving through discs three to five, we find ourselves in the Vertigo era, where they released famed albums such as Jailbreak, Bad Reputation and Black Rose. By disc six you’ll get the live fix from the band, which features some recordings from the 1980 Chinatown tour.

Aside from the music, there are also some DVDS featuring the BBC documentary Bad Reputation and the band’s performance on fellow rocker Rod Stewart’s A Night on the Town TV Special.The boxset also features some reading material, if you’d like a quiet night. It includes everything from old tour programs to frontman Phil Lynott’s poetry.

Another book will set out quotes from band members about their tenure alongside testimonials from some famous fans. Slash, Lemmy, Joe Elliot, James Hetfield, Billy Corgan, Craig Finn and John McEnroe. Yes, you read that last name right.

On top of all of this, the full trailer for the life of the band frontman has been released on what would have been his 71st birthday. The synopsis reads: “Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away is a feature documentary on the life and music of Phil Lynott, telling the story of how a young black boy from working class 1950’s Dublin, became Ireland’s greatest rock star.”

If we’re talking more never released content, there’s even more stage footage, archival clips from Phil’s early days and commentary from other industry heavyweights including Scott Gorham, Eric Bell, Darren Wharton, Metallica’s James Hetfield, U2’s Adam Clayton, Huey Lewis and Suzi Quatro.

We really are being spoiled for choice here.

Check out the trailer for Phil Lynott: Songs While I’m Away.