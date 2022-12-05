In the year when the concept of “quiet quitting” really took off, it feels only fitting that a song about doing, well, nothing at work has gone viral.

Calimar White, who lists his occupations as “standup comedian/actor/writer/prostitute” in his Instagram bio, has went hugely viral for the comedic rap hit ‘Never Do S#!T At Work’.

The title says it all: White’s song is a joyous and cocky ode to doing absolutely nothing at your day job. “I’m here just stealing company time,” he cheekily repeats in the chorus.

The accompanying music video sees White having a great time inside a huge warehouse alongside his ‘co-workers’. They plays cards, they cruise around on a forklift carrying each other. They eat snacks, take lots of smoke breaks and generally just have a good time. Who knew being a tradie was so relaxing?

“I might take an extra break today / I might eat somebody’s lunch today,” the comedian ponders, planning out the work day of his dreams.

Already popular on YouTube, White’s song has truly taken off on TikTok in the U.S., becoming a rallying cry for other fed up workers.

With ‘Never Do S#!T At Work’ as the soundtrack, hundreds of people are making TikTok videos chilling at their own jobs, including one guy getting stuck into some chocolate chip cookies at the cash register. In another popular clip, a security guard eats candy while spinning on their chair, criminals be damned.

And White wants more people to get involved, asking workers to post their own versions with the hashtag #NeverDoShitAtWork on social media “Is it you? Maybe it’s your co-worker or whole squad? Here’s your chance to show the world who’s really the boss!” as he says.

Check out ‘Never Do S#!T At Work’ by Calimar White: