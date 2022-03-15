Another week, another new TikTok trend – it’s almost impossible to keep up with all of them these days.
The latest dance challenge competition to take over the video platform has a simple, catchy, and utterly memorable (aren’t they all?) song. “I ain’t even gotta walk in with my tool out… It’s getting too loud,” a man spits with attitude as women twerk to it.
The #CashAppChallenge is already proving to be very popular: a YouTube compilation of the trend has almost 15,000 views, despite just dropping over the weekend. Famous faces like City Girls’ Yung Miami and Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter have attempted the challenge.
Unlike previous TikTok trends that came from already famous artists like Fleetwood Mac though, the rapper responsible for this song is very much on the rise.
Louie Ray hails from the burgeoning Michigan rap scene, whose members have gained notoriety for their comical leanings. “Rap’s funniest, most quotable new artists are coming from Michigan,” Complex proclaimed in 2020, mentioning Ray in the feature thanks to his biggest hit to date ‘Coochie’, the viral collaboration with fellow Michigan native YN Jay.
