Another week, another new TikTok trend – it’s almost impossible to keep up with all of them these days.

The latest dance challenge competition to take over the video platform has a simple, catchy, and utterly memorable (aren’t they all?) song. “I ain’t even gotta walk in with my tool out… It’s getting too loud,” a man spits with attitude as women twerk to it.

The #CashAppChallenge is already proving to be very popular: a YouTube compilation of the trend has almost 15,000 views, despite just dropping over the weekend. Famous faces like City Girls’ Yung Miami and Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter have attempted the challenge.

Unlike previous TikTok trends that came from already famous artists like Fleetwood Mac though, the rapper responsible for this song is very much on the rise.

Louie Ray hails from the burgeoning Michigan rap scene, whose members have gained notoriety for their comical leanings. “Rap’s funniest, most quotable new artists are coming from Michigan,” Complex proclaimed in 2020, mentioning Ray in the feature thanks to his biggest hit to date ‘Coochie’, the viral collaboration with fellow Michigan native YN Jay.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

‘Movie’ , a collaboration with Rio Da Yung OG, was included in Pitchfork ‘s 36 Best Songs of 2020 list. “If the Flint duo Rio Da Yung OG and Louie Ray weren’t so magnetic, their mean-spirited punchlines would probably be unsettling,” they wrote. “Rio is a living double standard—he cheats but doesn’t want his girlfriend to, and uses his own insecurities to manipulate her into not even pressing like on another guy’s Instagram picture. Louie is so paranoid that he sits without the lights on in his own home.”

Clearly 2020 was a breakout year for the rapper, although it was usually in a supporting role. Maybe, then, 2022 is all set for Ray’s moment in the spotlight, thanks to TikTok and ‘walk in with my tool’.