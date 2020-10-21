Lindsey Buckingham has jumped in on the viral TikTok trend soundtracked to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

Last month, Nathan Apodaca — aka @420doggface208 — reached the highest echelons of TikTok superstardom when a video of him cruising down a highway on a skateboard, sipping on Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice and vibin to ‘Dreams’ went gangbusters.

The video gained so much traction that it even caught the eye of Fleetwood Mac members Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, who both shared their little tributes to the king of steady vibing.

Now, ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has offered his take on the TikTok ‘Dreams’ video, with a John Wayne twist.

“Made this with my girls this weekend,” the musician captioned the footage, in which he nonchalantly sips on a cranberry juice whilst riding a horse. Good shit.

Made this with my girls this weekend pic.twitter.com/tCY8DpBoCL — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) October 21, 2020

Last week, the video gained attention to the witchy princess herself, Stevie Nicks. Nicks took to social media to share a TikTok of her paying homage to the Apodaca.

The video saw Nicks perched gracefully at a piano, lacing up a pair of roller skates whilst singing along to the Rumours classic.

Mick Fleetwood also had his fun with the viral video. The drummer took part in the TikTok trend and recreate Apodaca’s skateboarding video – complete with Cran-Raspberry in hand.

The @420doggface208 pièce de résistance has been such a phenomenon that it has let to the 1977 track re-entering multiple charts. For the first time since February 18th, 1978 Rumours returned to a top 10 position on the Billboard 200.

The 1977 album jumped from 13-7 after shifting 33,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending October 15th. The last time the album held a Top 10 position was on February 18th, 1978.