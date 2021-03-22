Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Thom Yorke has delivered a solo acoustic reworking of Radiohead’s 1993 Pablo Honey cut ‘Creep’ for Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER Fall 2021 collection “Creep Very.”

The track soundtracked the womenswear portion of the show, which you can check out below. Thom Yorke has contributed to many runway shows over the course of his career. In 2016, he penned an original song, ‘Coloured Candy’ for the Rag & Bone 2017 Spring/Summer show. He also collaborated with the same label back in 2012 with singles ‘Stuck Together’ and ‘Twist.’

Listen to the acoustic reworking of ‘Creep’ by Thom Yorke below:

In other news a sketchbook used by Radiohead whilst penning their cult second album The Bends recentlysold at an auction for £5,000 (around $8,891 AUD.)

The band left the book behind following rehearsals in an Oxfordshire barn in way back 1994. It features sketches and chords for beloved tracks from the record. Including lyrics to unreleased tracks ‘Too Easy,’ ‘Idiot Boy,’ and ‘Dead Band Clerk.’

“The sketchpad gives an insight into a crucial period in the group’s history,” says Paul Fairweather, an auctioneer at Omega Auctions.

In a statement provided to the auction, the anonymous seller explained that he provided the band with sound system and instruments for the session.

“When the sessions were over I went to retrieve my equipment and clear out the room,” he explained. “The A2 sketchpad had been left with some carpeting that had been used as acoustic treatment.”

“I was informed that anything remaining in the room was not required by the band and should be thrown away or kept by me if I so wished. I kept the sketch pad.”