Thornhill are gearing up for their biggest Australian headline tour yet, hitting five cities in February 2026.

The Melbourne metalcore band will be joined by American singer Amira Elfeky, Japanese metalcore act Paledusk, and local heavyweights Heavensgate, following the release of their album BODIES, which debuted at number four on the ARIA Top Albums Chart.

“This our first Australia headline run since the album dropped, and we’ve put everything into making it something memorable,” the band stated. “These are the biggest shows we’ve played on our own, and we’ve curated a lineup that feels really special to us. Fans can expect a whole new energy and a night that really captures where Thornhill is at right now.”

Earlier this month, Thornhill were confirmed as support for Sleep Token’s upcoming US arena tour, which kicks off in September.

BODIES, released in April, is the band’s third studio album, following their 2022 LP Heroine, which debuted at number three on the ARIA Albums Chart. The album marks a shift toward a more immediate and unfiltered sound.

“’BODIES’ marks a bold evolution in our ever-developing sound,” Thornhill said. “’Heroine’ was defined by its meticulously crafted and tightly woven concept, but the weight of this careful construction sometimes overshadowed the energy of the music itself, leaving some listeners feeling disconnected.

“With ‘BODIES’, we have embraced a more immediate, unfiltered approach that feels like a lightning bolt, looking to capture the energy of Thornhill right now.”

The band recently discussed the album in an interview with Tone Deaf, and also featured on triple j’s Like A Version, covering Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday, September 1st at 5pm AEST, with general tickets available Wednesday, September 3rd at 11am local time via destroyalllines.com.

Thornhill Australia Tour 2026

Presented by Destroy All Lines, Future History Management & triple j

Tickets avaliable via destroyalllines.com

Saturday, February 21st

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, February 22nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, February 24th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Thursday, February 26th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, February 27th

Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC