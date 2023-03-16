Aussie metal favourites Thornhill have announced a huge regional tour of Australia.

Beginning in Sunshine Coast on Sunday, May 21st, the four-piece will then visit spots such as Bendigo, Frankston, Miranda, and Central Coast throughout the rest of May and June (see full dates below).

Tickets are on sale now via Destroy All Lines. The band will be joined on tour by Brisbane alt rockers Young Lions and Sydney’s Inertia, as well as post-hardcore outfit Tapestry for some shows.

Thornhill come into their regional tour on the back of a strong 2022, which saw the band reach number three on the ARIA Albums Chart with their second studio album Heroine. The album was also nominated for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album, losing out to The Chats’ Get Fucked.

They rounded out their stellar year with appearance at Good Things Festival alongside the likes of Bring Me the Horizon in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, while they also recently performed their first ever headline shows in the U.S..

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Metal Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Thornhill 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests Young Lions, Inertia & Tapestry

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Sunday, May 21st (18+)*

Solbar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Wednesday, May 24th (18+)*

Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, May 27th (18+)

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, June 1st (18+)

Tonic Bar, Bendigo, VIC

Friday, June 2nd (18+)

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Saturday, June 3rd (18+)

Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC

Sunday, June 4th (18+)

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW

Thursday, June 8th (18+)

Dicey Rileys, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, June 9th (18+)

Miranda Hotel, Miranda, NSW

Saturday, June 10th (18+)

Drifters, Central Coast, NSW

Sunday, June 11th

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

*Tapestry not appearing

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.