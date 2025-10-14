Post-hardcore trailblazers Thrice are returning to Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

The four-piece will bring their powerful live show and new album Horizons/West in April and May, giving fans the chance to experience the new songs live for the very first time, alongside classic tracks from their rich catalogue.

The tour will kick off at Auckland’s Powerstation on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026, before shows at the Forum in Melbourne, Sydney’s Roundhouse, The Tivoli in Brisbane, The Gov in Adelaide, and Perth’s Astor Theatre through the first week of May.

From the underground punk scene to major and influential indie labels, Thrice has created a deep catalogue of intense, meaningful, and emotionally driven albums.

They continue to evolve while remaining a singular force, balancing urgency, atmosphere, and emotional resonance. For over two decades, the band has defied categorisation – turning restlessness into longevity, experimentation into anthems, and conviction into community.

Comprising Dustin Kensrue (vocals/guitar), Teppei Teranishi (guitar), Eddie Breckenridge (bass), and Riley Breckenridge (drums), the band first emerged in the late ’90s with a sound that combined hardcore grit and progressive ambition. They quickly became defining figures in the post-hardcore movement, with their 2003 album The Artist in the Ambulance hailed in Rock Sound‘s list of 25 Modern Classics and NME‘s 20 Emo Albums That Have Resolutely Stood the Test of Time list.

They last toured Down Under in 2023, celebrating The Artist in the Ambulance‘s 20th anniversary, with sold-out shows across Australia.

“It’s always amazing when people say the music got them through something difficult, or became the soundtrack to a pivotal moment in their lives,” Kensrue said.

Presale will begin at 12pm on Friday, October 17th, followed by general sale at 12pm on Tuesday, October 21st. Sign up for presale here.