A monstrously heavy tour is set to descend on Australia throughout January and February. Thy Art Is Murder will embark on their first headline tour since their searing fifth record, 2019’s Human Target.
Thy Art has enlisted the ranks of heavyweights Justice for the Damned, Deadlights, Apate, Vengeance, and Inhibitor to take along for the ride.
In addition to the forthcoming tour, Thy Art Is Murder has been added to the inaugural New Year’s festival Knight & Day, and rejoined the Full Tint lineup.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now, head below for more info.
Thy Art Is Murder
Australian Tour 2022
With Special Guests
Justice for the Damned, Deadlights, Apate, Vengeance, Inhibitor
Friday January 7
Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast, QLD
w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance
OzTix
Thursday January 13
Racehorse Hotel, Ipswitch, QLD
w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance
OzTix
Friday January 14
Blank Space, Toowoomba, QLD
w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance
OzTix
Saturday January 15
Eleven Dive Bar, Sunshine Coast, QLD
w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance
OzTix
Friday January 21
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD
w/ Deadlights, APATE
OzTix
Saturday January 22
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD
w/ Deadlights, APATE
OzTix
Sunday January 23
Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD
w/ Deadlights, APATE
OzTix
Tuesday January 25
Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD
w/ Deadlights, APATE
OzTix
Friday January 28
Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS
OzTix
Thursday February 3
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC
w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor
OzTix
Friday February 4
Tonic Bar, Bendigo, VIC
w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor
OzTix
Saturday February 5
Volta, Ballarat, VIC
w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor
OzTix
Sunday February 6
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor
OzTix
Thursday February 24
Transit Bar, Canberra, ACT
w/ Vengeance, APATE
Moshtix
Friday February 25
Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
w/ Vengeance, APATE
OzTix