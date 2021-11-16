A monstrously heavy tour is set to descend on Australia throughout January and February. Thy Art Is Murder will embark on their first headline tour since their searing fifth record, 2019’s Human Target.

Thy Art has enlisted the ranks of heavyweights Justice for the Damned, Deadlights, Apate, Vengeance, and Inhibitor to take along for the ride.

In addition to the forthcoming tour, Thy Art Is Murder has been added to the inaugural New Year’s festival Knight & Day, and rejoined the Full Tint lineup.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, head below for more info.

Thy Art Is Murder

Australian Tour 2022

With Special Guests

Justice for the Damned, Deadlights, Apate, Vengeance, Inhibitor

Friday January 7

Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast, QLD

w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance

OzTix

Thursday January 13

Racehorse Hotel, Ipswitch, QLD

w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance

OzTix

Friday January 14

Blank Space, Toowoomba, QLD

w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance

OzTix

Saturday January 15

Eleven Dive Bar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance

OzTix

Friday January 21

Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

w/ Deadlights, APATE

OzTix

Saturday January 22

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD

w/ Deadlights, APATE

OzTix

Sunday January 23

Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

w/ Deadlights, APATE

OzTix

Tuesday January 25

Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD

w/ Deadlights, APATE

OzTix

Friday January 28

Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS

OzTix

Thursday February 3

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC

w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor

OzTix

Friday February 4

Tonic Bar, Bendigo, VIC

w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor

OzTix

Saturday February 5

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor

OzTix

Sunday February 6

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor

OzTix

Thursday February 24

Transit Bar, Canberra, ACT

w/ Vengeance, APATE

Moshtix

Friday February 25

Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

w/ Vengeance, APATE

OzTix