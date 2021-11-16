A monstrously heavy tour is set to descend on Australia throughout January and February. Thy Art Is Murder will embark on their first headline tour since their searing fifth record, 2019’s Human Target.

Thy Art has enlisted the ranks of heavyweights Justice for the Damned, Deadlights, Apate, Vengeance, and Inhibitor to take along for the ride.

In addition to the forthcoming tour, Thy Art Is Murder has been added to the inaugural New Year’s festival Knight & Day, and rejoined the Full Tint lineup.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, head below for more info.

Thy Art Is Murder
Australian Tour 2022
With Special Guests
Justice for the Damned, Deadlights, Apate, Vengeance, Inhibitor

Friday January 7
Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast, QLD
w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance
OzTix

Thursday January 13
Racehorse Hotel, Ipswitch, QLD
w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance
OzTix

Friday January 14
Blank Space, Toowoomba, QLD
w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance
OzTix

Saturday January 15
Eleven Dive Bar, Sunshine Coast, QLD
w/ Justice For The Damned, APATE and Vengeance
OzTix

Friday January 21
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD
w/ Deadlights, APATE
OzTix

Saturday January 22
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD
w/ Deadlights, APATE
OzTix

Sunday January 23
Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD
w/ Deadlights, APATE
OzTix

Tuesday January 25
Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD
w/ Deadlights, APATE
OzTix

Friday January 28
Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS
OzTix

Thursday February 3
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC
w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor
OzTix

Friday February 4
Tonic Bar, Bendigo, VIC
w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor
OzTix

Saturday February 5
Volta, Ballarat, VIC
w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor
OzTix

Sunday February 6
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
w/ Vengeance, APATE, Inhibitor
OzTix

Thursday February 24
Transit Bar, Canberra, ACT
w/ Vengeance, APATE
Moshtix

Friday February 25
Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
w/ Vengeance, APATE
OzTix

