Thy Art Is Murder have announced a regional Australian tour.

Kicking off in Queensland and wrapping up in Tasmania, the band will make 16 stops around the country throughout June and July. They’ll be joined by Melbourne’s deathcore group Mélancolia, East Coast project Hate Complex, and a special guest in SE Queensland to be revealed soon.

Known for their extreme metal sound, Thy Art Is Murder have been a touring force since the release of their latest album, Godlike. The album has seen them conquer their first-ever Latin American tour and will take them through Asia next week. Now, it’s Australia’s turn to feel the explosive power of the record that propelled them to some of the biggest headline tours and festival slots of their career.

The ‘Brutality Across Australia’ tour will be Thy Art Is Murder’s final headline shows in the country for the year, as they’ll head back to Europe to support Parkway Drive on their massive 20th Anniversary tour across the continent.

Tickets are on sale via thyartismurder.net on Thursday, April 24th.

Thy Art Is Murder Australia Tour 2025

With special guests Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Secret Support (TBA)

Friday, June 27th

Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

With Mélancolia

Saturday, June 28th

The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD

With Mélancolia + Hate Complex

Sunday, June 29th

McGuires, Mackay, QLD

With Mélancolia + Hate Complex

Thursday, July 3rd

Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Secret Support

Friday, July 4th

Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Secret Support

Saturday, July 5th

Vinnie’s Dive Bar, Gold Coast, QLD

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Secret Support

Sunday, July 6th

Koala Tavern, Capalaba, QLD

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Secret Support

Wednesday, July 9th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Annihilist

Thursday, July 10th

Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Annihilist

Friday, July 11th

Tattersalls Hotel, Penrith, NSW

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Annihilist

Saturday, July 12th

The Baso, Canberra, ACT

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Annihilist

Sunday, July 13th

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Annihilist

Wednesday, July 16th

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Melting

Thursday, July 17th

The Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool, VIC

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Melting

Friday, July 18th

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC

With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Melting

Saturday, July 19th

Altar, Hobart, TAS

With Mélancolia + Hate Complex

