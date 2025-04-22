Thy Art Is Murder have announced a regional Australian tour.
Kicking off in Queensland and wrapping up in Tasmania, the band will make 16 stops around the country throughout June and July. They’ll be joined by Melbourne’s deathcore group Mélancolia, East Coast project Hate Complex, and a special guest in SE Queensland to be revealed soon.
Known for their extreme metal sound, Thy Art Is Murder have been a touring force since the release of their latest album, Godlike. The album has seen them conquer their first-ever Latin American tour and will take them through Asia next week. Now, it’s Australia’s turn to feel the explosive power of the record that propelled them to some of the biggest headline tours and festival slots of their career.
The ‘Brutality Across Australia’ tour will be Thy Art Is Murder’s final headline shows in the country for the year, as they’ll head back to Europe to support Parkway Drive on their massive 20th Anniversary tour across the continent.
Tickets are on sale via thyartismurder.net on Thursday, April 24th.
Thy Art Is Murder Australia Tour 2025
With special guests Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Secret Support (TBA)
Friday, June 27th
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD
With Mélancolia
Saturday, June 28th
The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD
With Mélancolia + Hate Complex
Sunday, June 29th
McGuires, Mackay, QLD
With Mélancolia + Hate Complex
Thursday, July 3rd
Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Secret Support
Friday, July 4th
Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Secret Support
Saturday, July 5th
Vinnie’s Dive Bar, Gold Coast, QLD
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Secret Support
Sunday, July 6th
Koala Tavern, Capalaba, QLD
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Secret Support
Wednesday, July 9th
King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Annihilist
Thursday, July 10th
Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Annihilist
Friday, July 11th
Tattersalls Hotel, Penrith, NSW
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Annihilist
Saturday, July 12th
The Baso, Canberra, ACT
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Annihilist
Sunday, July 13th
Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Annihilist
Wednesday, July 16th
Volta, Ballarat, VIC
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Melting
Thursday, July 17th
The Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool, VIC
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Melting
Friday, July 18th
Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC
With Mélancolia, Hate Complex + Melting
Saturday, July 19th
Altar, Hobart, TAS
With Mélancolia + Hate Complex
