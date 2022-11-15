Have you heard that Taylor Swift is touring soon? Of course you have.

The pop superstar recently announced ‘The Eras Tour’, which will see her perform at over 50 locations around the U.S. for her biggest tour to date.

What terrible luck, then, that the Ticketmaster website went haywire today due to so many Swifties trying to quickly nab pre-sale tickets to the tour.

“We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve,” Ticketmaster’s customer support Twitter account explained.

In a further update, Ticketmaster declared it was dealing with “historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale.”

pic.twitter.com/JHhpZ8UlVy — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 15, 2022

While that debacle left thousands – maybe even millions – of fans frustrated, some, including Netflix, found the funny side.

The official Netflix Twitter account shared a Pop Crave tweet that revealed the world’s population has officially reached eight billion people. “And they’re all waiting in a ticket queue right now,” Netflix sardonically wrote.

The Eras Tour is likely to set ticket sales records next year. Swift has confirmed some massive names as her support acts, including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, and Haim.

Swift released Midnights last month after weeks of anticipation. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” was how the singer-songwriter described her 10th studio album.

“The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12 … we’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights topped charts around the world, including in Australia and New Zealand, and is set to be the biggest-selling album of the year despite only being released in October.