Ticket Crowded House have announced their first Australian tour in 12 years, and tickets are on sale now.

Set to kick off in April of 2022, the forthcoming tour will only be the band’s third Australian tour in the last 15 years, and follows on from a successful run of shows in frontman Neil Finn’s native New Zealand earlier this year.

Already set to perform at Bluesfest in Byron Bay on Sunday, April 17th, the tour will kick off in Perth before heading west to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney, with a set for A Day on The Green at the Centennial Vineyards in Bowral slated on Saturday, April 16th.

The tour is a rather long-awaited affair for local fans of the band. Having last played Australian shows by way of a multi-night residency at the Sydney Opera House in 2016, Crowded House announced the release of their Dreamers Are Waiting album back in February, though left local fans to continue dreaming for tour dates until now.

Tickets to Crowded House’s upcoming Australian tour are on sale now. Full details for the tour are available below.

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting Tour 2022

Friday, April 1st, 2022

Kings Park, Perth, WA

Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 – NEW SHOW

Kings Park, Perth, WA

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tuesday, April 5th, 2022

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, April 8th, 2022

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 9th, 2022 – NEW SHOW

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, April 12th, 2022

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 12th, 2022 – NEW SHOW

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 16th, 2022

A Day on The Green

Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

Also performing at…

Sunday, April 17th, 2022

Byron Bay Bluesfest

Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

Tickets on sale from 12pm local time on Friday, December 10th.