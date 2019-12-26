Still stuck on what to do for New Year’s Eve? Thinking of heading to Magnitude festival at Airlie Beach? Now’s the time to grab tickets if you haven’t already. The announcers of one of Queensland’s hottest New Years’ parties just announced that tickets to Slumberjack’s NYE set are 50% off for today only. That’s right. You can catch Slumberjack’s New Year’s Eve DJ Set for under $20. They’ll also be supported by special guests, Bonka.

Killer line-up heading to Airlie Beach for Magnitude

Magnitude is happening from 28th December until New Year’s Eve at Magnum’s Hotel in Airlie Beach, Queensland. The four day festival features a different artist every night, kicking off with Seth Sentry on the 28th.

From there, Example will play on the 29th, with Adelaide rapper Allday set to headline the 30th. Finally, Slumberjack will ring in the New Year, and you can catch the electronic duo for – I repeat – under $20.

What’s more, you can still snap up tickets for the full four days if you’re keen for a good time AND a long time. Tickets are pretty reasonable at just over $100 for the four days. This gets you entry into Magnum’s Hotel each night, plus you’ll also get 10% off accommodation at the nearby Mantra Club Croc hotel with each ticket you buy.

Magnitude are excited to be hosting Slumberjack for New Years. The Perth duo burst onto the scene in 2014 with their ARIA Gold self-titled debut album. Since then, they’ve released two albums, Fracture in 2017 and Sarawak earlier this year. Slumberjack have also featured on tracks by a range of Aussie and international artists, including Alison Wonderland, What So Not and Krane.

So grab your tickets to Slumberjack’s Magnitude show because this 50% off deal ends tonight, or when tickets are sold out.